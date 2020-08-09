First look at NS Square, the ‘red dot’ of downtown Singapore

SINGAPORE: The NS Square, which will replace The Float @ Marina Bay, will become a “red dot” and the “central focus” of Singapore’s downtown, announced Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day message on Sunday morning (Aug 9).

Revealing visuals of the area for the first time, Mr Lee said the development will be aligned on a central axis, with The Promontory on the opposite side of Marina Bay.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Artist's impression of NS Square. (Image: MINDEF, MND and WOHA Architects)

“The platform will become a red dot, shining bright in our city. NS Square will be the central focus of our new downtown. We will build a gallery there to showcase our National Service story, and honour the contributions of national servicemen past and present.

“NS Square will also be a community space for everyone, young and old, to enjoy. And of course, we will continue to hold our National Day Parades there.”

Mr Lee had announced in 2017 that The Float @ Marina Bay would be redeveloped into a permanent space to commemorate national service, renamed NS Square and serve as the primary venue for the National Day Parade.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Artist's impression of NS Square. (Image: PMO, MINDEF and MND)

After completing their basic military training (BMT), national service recruits hold their passing out parade at the Float, said Mr Lee.

“It helps them to understand what they are defending, and why generations of national servicemen have been willing to serve and sacrifice, to defend this metropolis that we have built together, and also the society that created all this: Our families. Our friends. Our lives. Our future.”



Artist's impression of NS Square. (Image: MINDEF, MND and WOHA Architects)

In July, the Ministry of National Development and the Ministry of Defence announced that the redeveloped floating platform will house a water sports centre, a swimming pool and a National Service-themed gallery when it is completed by 2025.

The design consultancy tender for the redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay was awarded to a team led by WOHA Architects, with works scheduled to start in March 2022.



Artist's impression of NS Square. (Image: MINDEF, MND and WOHA Architects)

Apart from hosting National Day parades, the redeveloped venue could also be used to stage large-scale national and community events such as River Hongbao and the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, the ministries said.

The Marina Bay floating platform was built in 2007 as a temporary stage while the National Stadium was being reconstructed. It was originally slated to be the venue for this year's National Day Parade, but NDP 2020 has since been scaled down in line with COVID-19 guidelines

