NDP 2020: Several roads to be closed over the weekend for parade, show and mobile column

SINGAPORE: Several roads will be closed to vehicles this weekend due to the National Day Parade, the police said in news releases on Thursday (Aug 6).

The affected roads are near The Padang, where National Day Parade 2020 will take place, and near The Star Performing Arts Centre, where a show will be held.

Several roads will also be closed on a rolling basis as a mobile column makes its way to the parade.

Road closures near The Padang will start from Saturday night, while closures near The Star Performing Arts Centre will start on Sunday morning. Motorists may also be affected by the mobile column on Sunday between 9.30am and 1.20pm, said the police.

The police cautioned that traffic delays are expected along these areas: North Bridge Road, Stamford Road, Esplanade Drive, Nicoll Highway, Commonwealth Avenue West and North Buona Vista Road.

“Public bus services affected by the closures will be diverted. Similarly, motorists proceeding to Suntec City and Marina Square from High Street are to use alternate routes via Bras Basah Road or Esplanade Drive,” the police said.

The affected roads near the Padang are as follows:

(Source: SPF)

(Source: SPF)

The affected roads near The Star Performing Arts Centre are as follows:

(Source: SPF)

(Source: SPF)

During the stipulated periods, public parking will not be available at the National Gallery Singapore, Parliament House, Supreme Court and The Adelphi.

The Star Vista carpark will be also closed from 12.01am on Sunday. Taxis and private hire vehicles are allowed entry to designated taxi stand of The Star Vista for pick-up or drop-off until Sunday at 2pm.

“During the closure, access is granted only to police and emergency vehicles. Auxiliary Police officers and Singapore Armed Forces marshals will be positioned at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists,” the police said.

“Vehicles found parked illegally or caused obstruction along the peripheral roads will be removed.”

This is the route the mobile column will take on Sunday:

(Source: https://www.ndp.gov.sg/)

"Parking restrictions along the peripheral roads will be strictly enforced. Vehicles found parking indiscriminately and/or causing obstruction may be towed," the police added.

The authority also advised those viewing the events in public spaces to wear masks, remain in groups of five and fewer, and maintain safe distancing in light of COVID-19.

