NDP 2020 declared an 'enhanced security special event': Police

SINGAPORE: National Day Parade 2020, which will be held at the Padang and The Star Vista on Aug 9, has been declared an "enhanced security special event" under the Public Order Act.

The areas around these two locations have also been designated as special event areas, meaning tight security measures will be in place.

There are zones with the special event areas where stricter security checks will be conducted, said the police on Saturday (Aug 1). All vehicles and anyone entering these zones will be screened.

The special event area and special zone will take effect on Aug 9 at the Padang from 5am to 2pm, and at The Star Vista from 3pm to 11.59pm.



Unmanned aerial vehicles or drones will not be allowed in the special event areas. Offenders may be arrested and if convicted, they face a jail term of up to 12 months and a fine of up to S$20,000.



The police also listed items that are prohibited within the special event area:



Any noxious or offensive substance A marine flare and signal, landing flare, highway fuse, smoke generator, distress signal or other pyrotechnic device intended for signalling, warning, rescue or similar purposes Any petroleum or flammable material within the meaning of the Fire Safety (Petroleum and Flammable Materials) Regulations (Cap 109A, Rg 7) An explosive within the meaning of the Arms and Explosives Act (Cap 13). Any arms within the meaning of the Arms and Explosives Act An item capable of attaching a person to an object or another person, or preventing removal of any locking or connecting device An aerosol paint container or other implement or substance that is capable of being used to mark graffiti Any sound amplification device, such as a loud hailer Any of the following things that contains or displays any message, picture or image, or any explicit or implicit reference or comment that can reasonably be regarded as intended to demonstrate support for or opposition to the views or actions of any person, group of persons or any government, to publicise a cause or campaign, or to mark or commemorate any event: A banner, flag, placard, T-shirt or any other article of apparel, an umbrella or an inflatable object Any public address system, electronic equipment, broadcast equipment or similar device which may interfere with broadcast equipment or similar devices being used by the event organiser of the special event or police officers at or for the special event; or any other person, authorised by the event organiser or under the Act, to use broadcast equipment or similar devices at or for the special event A remotely piloted aircraft system for a remotely piloted aircraft, comprising the remotely piloted aircraft, every remote pilot station associated with the remotely piloted aircraft containing the equipment used to pilot that aircraft, the command and control links between the remotely piloted aircraft and its remote pilot station or stations and other command; and any other components, as specified in the type design of the remotely piloted aircraft system, to fly that aircraft

Anyone found in possession of these items may be arrested, the police said. If convicted, they could be jailed for up to 12 months, fined a maximum of S$20,000 or both. The items will also be seized.

The special event area around the Padang is marked by the following boundaries:

1. Marina Boulevard

2. Marina View

3. Central Boulevard

4. Cross Street

5. Upper Cross Street

6. Clemenceau Avenue

7. Penang Road

8. Handy Road

9. Bras Basah Road

10. Prinsep Street (towards Selegie Road)

11. Footpath between lamp post 7 along Prinsep Street, and fire hydrant in front of 30 Selegie Road (Selegie Arts Centre)

12. Prinsep Street (towards Middle Road)

13. Prinsep Link

14. Bencoolen Street

15. Middle Road

16. Queen Street

17. Rochor Road

18. Raffles Boulevard

19. Temasek Avenue

20. Bayfront Avenue



The special event area around the Star Vista is marked by the following boundaries:

1. Ayer Rajah Expressway

2. Clementi Road

3. Ulu Pandan Road

4. Holland Road

5. Queensway

6. Portsdown Avenue



The special zone around the Padang is marked by the following boundaries:

1. OUE Link

2. Collyer Quay

3. Battery Road

4. Fullerton Square

5. Cavenagh Bridge

6. Northern bank of the Singapore River

7. South Bridge Road

8. North Boat Quay

9. Hill Street

10. Victoria Street

11. Bras Basah Road

12. Nicoll Highway

13. Esplanade Drive

14. Collyer Quay



The special zone around The Star Vista is marked by the following boundaries:

1. Dover Close East

2. Dover Rise

3. Commonwealth Avenue West

4. North Buona Vista Road

