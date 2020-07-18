NDP 2020 Singapore Together Packs collection to start from Jul 20

SINGAPORE: Each Singaporean and permanent resident household will be able to collect one Singapore Together Pack, if they wish to, from community centres/clubs (CCs) and residents' committee (RC) centres starting Monday (Jul 20).

Residents must present their NRIC at the collection counter for verification and can do so between 10am to 6pm daily, except on public holidays.

The packs will be available at all CCs from Jul 20 to Aug 2, and at all RCs from Jul 20 to Jul 26.

Households are also encouraged to display the Singapore flag outside their homes in the lead-up to National Day on Aug 9, the NDP2020 executive committee and People’s Association said in a news release on Saturday (Jul 18).

"Those who need a State Flag may ask for one at the collection centres."



In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, households are encouraged to send one member to the collection points. There will be safe distancing measures and temperature-taking implemented at the centres to "ensure the safety and well-being of the public, volunteers and staff".

The public can visit this website to find the nearest CCs or RCs to collect the Singapore Together Pack, according to the press release.



The Singapore Together Pack will contain 12 items. (Photo: NDP2020 executive committee)

This year, the NDP Singapore Together Pack will contain a full-sized national flag and a handheld one, as well as iron-on patches, a pledge card and a face tattoo.

Hand sanitisers, a thermometer and a face mask will be included, alongside an e-discount booklet of vouchers.

There will also be a snack, a canned drink, a red filter for phone torches and a commemorative magnet.



Each bag will feature one of 20 artworks done by artists with disabilities - in partnership with SG Enable - and Primary 5 students who were among the close to 1,200 who had participated in a competition held during the circuit breaker period.

There will be 12 items in each pack, compared to 20 to 25 items in a typical NDP pack.

