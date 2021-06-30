Flying kites, drones prohibited over parts of Singapore on NDP, rehearsal days

SINGAPORE: Aerial activities such as flying kites and drones will not be allowed over parts of Singapore on several days in the weeks leading up to National Day.

This is to ensure the safety of the public and the aircraft that will be flying at low levels as part of the activities for the National Day Parade, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Wednesday (Jun 30).

On selected days in July and August, temporary restricted areas will be established over The Float @ Marina Bay and various parts of Singapore, including heartland locations.

Kite-flying, hoisting of captive balloons and flying unmanned aircraft such as drones will not be allowed over these areas.

(Table: CAAS)

The ban on such aerial activities will extend from ground level to 2,500 feet above mean sea level, said CAAS.

During these times, there will be "increased flying activities and noise levels over parts of Singapore", said the authority, adding that the public is advised "not to be alarmed".

Conducting unauthorised aerial activities within the temporary restricted area is an offence under the Air Navigation Order. If found guilty, offenders face a fine of up to S$20,000.

Repeat offenders may face double the fine and up to 15 months' jail.

For flying unmanned aircraft without authorisation, offenders face a fine of up to S$50,000, a jail term of up to two years or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years or both.

CAAS said members of the public are reminded to check the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap app for information on areas where aerial activities are prohibited or where a permit is required.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen announced earlier on Wednesday that this year's National Day Parade will be held at The Float @ Marina Bay, but with fewer spectators and participants. All of them are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.