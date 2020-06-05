National Day fun pack to contain 12 items including hand sanitisers, thermometer, face mask, flags

SINGAPORE: This year's National Day fun pack will contain hand sanitisers, a thermometer and a face mask, as well as items that express “collective love and wishes for Singapore”, said Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen on Friday (Jun 5).

Responding to parliamentary questions on the contents and cost of producing, packing and distributing the fun pack, Dr Ng said each “Singapore Together Pack” costs about S$2.40.

The minister said the executive committee will produce fun packs for about 80 per cent of households, taking into account those who said that they do not need a fun pack. This number of fun packs will be “adequate”, based on prior experience, he added.

The NDP2020 executive committee said on May 20 that each household would receive a fun pack containing items that will allow them to interact with the parade and within their family.



Shortly after, an online petition started on Change.org to appeal to the committee for an option to opt out of receiving the fun pack, citing concerns about environmental wastage. As of Friday morning, about 112,000 people have signed the online petition.

The bag for a fun pack will be a reusable grocery bag that is foldable into a small pouch, with designs by local artists with disabilities and Primary 5 students.

There will be 12 items in each fun pack, compared to 20 to 25 items in a typical NDP fun pack, the NDP2020 executive committee said in a fact sheet on Friday.

“As families will be at home, there is no need for single-use water bottles, neither plastic clappers nor packaging, and these have been done away with to reduce waste,” said Dr Ng.

The fun packs will contain a full-sized national flag and a handheld one, as well as iron-on patches, a pledge card and a face tattoo, he added.

Hand sanitisers, a thermometer and a face mask will be included in a fun pack, alongside an e-discount booklet of vouchers.

There will also be a snack, a canned drink, a red filter for phone torches and a commemorative magnet.

The Singapore Together Pack will contain 12 items. (Photo: NDP2020 Executive Committee)

The fun pack will be available for collection from Jul 20 at community clubs and residents’ committee centres, said the executive committee. Each Singaporean and permanent resident household will be able to collect a fun pack. Collection is expected to be completed by Aug 2, the committee said.

Collection points will also be set up where the public can return selected items for redistribution or re-use, said the executive committee, and the fun packs will be distributed to vulnerable groups to “help them join in the NDP experience”.

“For every NDP, the (executive committee) aims to be inclusive and they take in views and accommodate different interests where possible. I think this is good and forward-leaning. But let me just say this as a gentle caution,” said Dr Ng.

"If every interest group pushes for its own agenda, especially during the NDP, then our common ground to celebrate this national event shrinks. Because the (executive committee) will simply never be able to satisfy every request adequately.”

