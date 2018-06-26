Special education students come together to design NDP 2018 funpacks

SINGAPORE: This year’s National Day Parade (NDP) funpacks will for the first time feature designs by students from special education schools.

Thirty-eight students from 18 schools used their artistic talents to create designs for the funpacks, which comes in the form of tote bags this year.

Advertisement

The artworks, featuring imagery such as the Singapore skyline and ordinary Singaporeans, are expressions of what Singapore means to the students and their hopes for the country as it celebrates its 53rd birthday.

There funpacks come in 18 different designs, with names such as Concrete Jungle, Harmony in Diversity and Mao Shan Wang.

More NDP funpack designs. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

“It is really wonderful to me that this year’s National Day, we also incorporate students from the special needs school,” President Halimah Yacob said on Tuesday (Jun 26) at the unveiling of the funpacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That’s really significant because ... these funpacks are going to thousands of Singaporeans. That spreads the message and that’s really heartwarming.”

President Halimah Yacob talking to a student artist. (Photo: Noella Chye)

For Nurin Qurratu’ain Sukor, a hotel and accommodation services student from APSN Delta Senior School, the design process took three “painstaking” sessions.

The 19-year-old, who designed Concrete Jungle, started with a pencil sketch, then added water colours in red and blue, and finally outlined it with a black marker.

Qurratu’ain chose the Marine Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay because it made up Singapore’s skyline, and a fighter jet because it reminded her of last year’s NDP.

The items in this year’s NDP funpack. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

This year's funpack comprises 22 items, including a light bubble and a placard that spectators can use to participate in the parade.

Spectators can express themselves by writing messages on the placards, which have red and white sides and will be used in a “massive” audience formation during the show.

The various artworks on the funpack bags. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

The funpack also comes with a souvenir magazine filled with fun facts about NDP 2018, and an art booklet showcasing all 18 funpack artworks, the artists’ stories and the inspirations behind their designs.

“We wanted to bring everyone on board,” said logistics and finance chairman Senior Lieutenant Colonel Quek Yew Sing, who also emphasised out that involving special education students is in line with this year’s NDP theme of representing Singaporeans from all walks of life.

The various artworks on the funpack bags. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

“Given that the funpacks are well sought-after, it will raise awareness and bring recognition to our young talent.”

As for the snacks in the funpacks, Khong Guan biscuits and salted egg yolk chips make a comeback from last year. There is also a muffin and cream bun.

The funpacks this year come in the form of a zip tote bag with a shoulder sling and an additional long sling.

A total of 252,000 funpacks will be distributed at collection points at The Float @ Marina Bay.