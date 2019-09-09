National Day Parade 2020, 2021 to be held at The Float

SINGAPORE: The next two National Day Parades will be held at The Float @ Marina Bay, announced Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Monday (Sep 9).

The parades will be held there before the site closes for a few years to be built into the new NS Square, he said.

"The Float is a unique site that in addition to land activities, allows more air and sea assets to be deployed. Look forward to NDP 2020 and 2021," Dr Ng added.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in 2017 that The Float @ Marina Bay would be redeveloped into a permanent space and renamed NS Square.

After its redevelopment, NS Square will serve as the primary venue for the National Day Parade.



In April this year, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Ministry of National Development (MND) invited members of the public to share their suggestions for facilities, activities and exhibits at NS Square.

In redeveloping the Marina Bay floating platform and the seating gallery, MINDEF and MND said the intent is to transform the venue into a vibrant events and entertainment space where the public can enjoy arts, culture and sports activities at the waterfront all year round.



This year's National Day Parade was held at the Padang, as the country marked 200 years since the founding of modern Singapore. During the festivities, fireworks were set off at the Singapore River for the first time.

