Kite flying, aerial activities not allowed over parts of Singapore due to NDP rehearsals

SINGAPORE: Aerial activities such as flying kites and drones will not be allowed over parts of Singapore on certain days over the next few months leading up to National Day in August.

A temporary restricted area will be established on selected days and times to ensure the safety of the public and aircraft that will be flying at low levels as part of the aerial activities for this year’s National Day Parade (NDP), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Tuesday (May 28).

The temporary restricted area will encompass the Padang and surrounding areas, and will extend from ground level to 600 feet above mean sea level.

Map of temporary restricted area. (Map: CAAS)

The restriction will take place over most weekends, including days when NDP rehearsals and previews are scheduled.

It may also come into effect on Jul 28, Aug 4 and Aug 10, which are dates that have been reserved in the event of poor weather conditions, according to CAAS.

List of dates when temporary restricted area will come into effect. (Table: CAAS)

Unless authorised by CAAS, aerial activities such as the flying of kites, hoisting of captive balloons or flying of unmanned aircraft such as drones will be prohibited within and into the area.

Those convicted of conducting unauthorised aerial activities within and into the temporary restricted area may be fined up to S$20,000 fine for their first offence. Repeat offenders face up to S$40,000 fine and/or maximum 15 months’ jail.