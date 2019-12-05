NDP 2019 theme song on YouTube's annual top trending videos list in Singapore

Posted on CNA's YouTube page, the National Day Parade theme song, featuring 27 local artists, earned the number two spot in YouTube's list of most-watched videos in Singapore.

Posted on CNA’s YouTube page, the video commemorated 200 years since the founding of modern Singapore with a mash-up of two familiar National Day Parade songs. The verses are sung by 27 local musicians from different generations including Ramli Sarip, Rahimah Rahim, Stefanie Sun, The Sam Willows, JJ Lin and Dick Lee.

The NDP committee "seem to have a winning formula for their annual theme songs," YouTube noted in its media release on Thursday (Dec 5).



As of Thursday, the video has garnered more than 880,000 views.



“CNA videos often make the YouTube trending list, as we make a push to reach new audiences both in Singapore and abroad with our highly engaging, top-quality content and comprehensive live coverage,” Jaime Ho, Chief Editor of CNA Digital, said.

“We are pleased that our fast-growing YouTube following - now at half a million and counting - helped make the likes of the National Day Parade theme song, Remarkable Living: The Japanese Shoemaker Who Doesn’t Want His Shoes to Stand Out and Undercover Asia: Vanishing Without a Trace go viral in Singapore.”



In top position was Jackson Wang’s rendition of Jay Chou’s Silence《安静》on Chinese singing competition Sound of My Dream. The video was posted on Zhejiang Television’s music channel and had more than 21 million views as of Thursday.

In the Top Trending YouTube Videos (Music), Korean, Chinese and western music continued to stay in trend, with songs from TWICE, Jay Chou, Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK returning for a second year.



The list comprises music videos released under official record labels.

Topping the list was BLACKPINK’s music video for Kill This Love, followed by BTS’ music video for Boy With Luv. Kill This Love was watched more than 668 million times since its release on Apr 4.

CELEBRATING HOMEGROWN TALENT

For the first time, YouTube also announced its list of Most Watched Creator Videos in Singapore, to celebrate homegrown channels that “produced inspiring, engaging and entertaining content”.

Topping the list is a video by local YouTuber Jianhao Tan, who released a video of his surprise proposal to his wife Debbie. As of Thursday, the video had more than five million views.

Riding on the popularity of BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love, Night Owl Cinematics’ (NOC) dance challenge in high heels to the song also made it into the list, at number three with close to 850,000 views.

Jianhao Tan and NOC’s videos also made it into the overall trending videos chart.

The announcement was part of YouTube’s yearly YouTube Rewind on what its viewers watched most in 2019.

YouTube's top trending videos are as follows:

Singapore: Top Trending YouTube Videos (non-music)

