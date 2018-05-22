National Day Parade ticket applications open on Wednesday

SINGAPORE: Ticket applications for this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) held at The Float @ Marina Bay will open from Wednesday (May 23) to Jun 3, the parade’s organising committee said on Tuesday.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for tickets to the two preview shows on Jul 28 and Aug 4, or the NDP on Aug 9.

Advertisement

They can choose to apply for two, four or six tickets, although applicants should note that the lower the number of tickets applied for, the higher the chances of obtaining them, the news release said.

Successful applicants will be notified from Jun 25 to Jul 2 via the contact number provided in the application. They can collect their tickets from Jul 6 to 8 and Jul 13 to 15, between 10am and 7pm, at the National Gallery Singapore.

Those interested to ballot for tickets can do so via SMS, online, or at SAM and AXS stations.

For SMS, applicants may send a message to 71715 with the format: <NRIC number>SPACE<number of tickets>SPACE<NDP/P1/P2>SPACE<mobile number>

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each person is limited to one application, regardless of the mode used to apply. Tickets will be allocated via an electronic ballot, and not on a first-come-first-served basis. The balloting results are final and there will be no appeals, the committee said.

Each ticket admits one spectator to the parade, so children - inclusive of infants - must hold a valid ticket to be admitted to the parade.

Singapore citizens and applicants who were not allocated tickets for the NDP last year will get priority, the committee added.

