Leaders of Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia to attend Singapore's National Day Parade 2019

SINGAPORE: Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will attend Singapore's National Day Parade (NDP) this year.

They have accepted Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's invitation to join the parade as Singapore marks its bicentennial, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday (Jul 3).

"Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia are close neighbours and friends of Singapore and we have deep historical ties with these countries," the PMO added.

The Aug 9 parade will be held at the Padang to mark the milestone in the country's history, commemorating 200 years since Sir Stamford Raffles landed on the island.

The parade was last held at the Padang in 2015 when Singapore celebrated 50 years of independence.



The theme of this year's NDP is Our Singapore.

“It is a theme that also complements the bicentennial. It allows us to tell our Singapore story from past to present and also allows us to look to the future together," chairman of the NDP 2019 executive committee Brigadier-General Yew Chee Leung had said.



About 2,700 performers will be involved in the show segment, which will be divided into six acts and a prologue, focusing on a narrative of Singapore’s history from its earliest day to the present.



Each act will also be anchored by renditions of classic NDP songs, such as Stand Up for Singapore, Count on Me Singapore and One People, One Nation, One Singapore.