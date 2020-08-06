Public warning system to be sounded islandwide on National Day

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will sound the public warning system islandwide on Sunday (Aug 9) for National Day.



The All Clear signal will be played twice – at 10.30am and 8.20pm – with each sounding lasting for about 20 seconds.



The first sounding at 10.30am signals the Anthem Moment to rally all Singaporeans to sing the National Anthem as the state flags are raised concurrently across different locations in Singapore, SCDF said in a news release.



The second sounding at 8.20pm signals the Pledge Moment to rally all Singaporeans to recite the National Pledge from wherever they may be.



SCDF advised members of the public to not be alarmed. More information on the public warning system, including what the All Clear signal sounds like, can be found online.

National Day celebrations will be a smaller affair this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The parade will be split into morning and evening shows, with participant numbers drastically reduced in line with coronavirus guidelines.

