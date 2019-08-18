NDR 2019: Bicentennial Experience to stay open for an extra 3 months in response to many requests

SINGAPORE: The Bicentennial Experience, which is the centerpiece of events commemorating Singapore’s history and evolution, will remain open for an additional three months, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 18).

The immersive, multi-sensory showcase had been due to close in September, but it will now be open until the end of the year, except for the two weeks between Sep 16 and Sep 30, when it will undergo maintenance and refurbishment.

In announcing the extension, Mr Lee noted that hundreds of thousands of people have visited the Experience at Fort Canning and that there have been many requests to extend its run.

“The vivid re-enactments brought our rich and complex history to life and reminded us why we are proud to be Singaporean,” he said.

In a separate media release, the Singapore Bicentennial Office said that the initial target was for 300,000 visitors during the Experience’s opening from Jun 1 to Sep 15, but this was surpassed on Aug 3. It is expected that 400,000 people will have visited by the end of August, more than two weeks before it had been originally due to close on Sep 15.

Co-Chairman of the Singapore Bicentennial Ministerial Steering Committee, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, said the Experience was conceptualised to make Singapore’s history accessible and interesting and he was glad that is has been so warmly received.

“By extending the run of the Bicentennial Experience, we hope that many more people will be able to gain a deeper understanding of our rich past, and also draw lessons from it to guide our journey ahead,” he said.

After the refurbishment and maintenance in September, the Bicentennial Experience will be open from Oct 1 to Dec 31.