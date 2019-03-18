Lee Chuan Seng appointed NEA chairman

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) has appointed Mr Lee Chuan Seng as the chairman of its board of directors with effect from Apr 1.

In a media release on Monday (Mar 18), NEA said he will succeed Mr Liak Teng Lit who has been chairman of the board since Apr 1, 2015.

Advertisement

Mr Lee, who is currently the emeritus chairman of Beca Asia Holdings, joined the NEA Board on Apr 1, 2012 and has been its deputy chairman since 2016.



Mr Ravinder Singh, president for electronics and defence business at Singapore Technologies Engineering, will take over Mr Lee as deputy chairman.

Mr Lee was the founding President of the Singapore Green Building Council and chairs a number of industry committees including the BCA Green Mark Advisory Committee which shapes the direction of Singapore’s green building rating system.



He served previously as the deputy chairman of the Singapore Building and Construction Authority, and Board Member of the Singapore Professional Engineers Board, the statement added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Outgoing chairman Mr Liak provided strategic guidance to NEA, and ensured that the agency’s work and priorities contribute to achieving the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources’ mission of ensuring a clean and sustainable Singapore, the statement said.



“We extend our deepest appreciation to Teng Lit for his leadership and valuable contributions to NEA over the past four years. We have benefited from his insights and perspectives, and are inspired by his ideas and vision to achieve a liveable and sustainable Singapore. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” said Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources Albert Chua.



Two new members on the board are Mr Lim Eng Hwee, the CEO of the Urban Redevelopment Authority and Mr Puah Kok Keong, deputy secretary for policy at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Members re-appointed to the board are: Ms Jackie Chew, chief risk officer at Prudential Assurance Company, Mr Bernard Choo, editor at the Singapore Press Holdings, and Mr Quek Suan Kiat, former vice-chairman of Barclays Bank PLC Singapore.

Also leaving the board are Mr Ong Chao Choon, deputy chairman and advisory leader at Pricewaterhouse Coopers Singapore, and Mr Sim Gim Guan, CEO of the National Council of Social Service.

