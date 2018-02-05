NEA investigating report of curry being poured into Tampines River

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating an alleged incident of curry being poured into Tampines River.

On Sunday (Feb 4), Facebook user Shirley Lc Tan posted a photo of a reddish-brown substance in the river, writing that it was a wedding caterer at the void deck of Block 408 Pasir Ris that had dumped curry gravy into the river.

The post was shared more than 2,400 times as of Monday, but it has since been taken down.

Replying to Channel NewsAsia's queries, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday that both NEA and national water agency PUB received reports on Sunday of "a substance resembling curry" being disposed into the river.

NEA and PUB officers went down to the site immediately, and NEA is investigating the alleged incident, it added.

