NEA investigating rubbish thrown out of moving taxi along Penang Road

SINGAPORE: A video circulating on social media of rubbish purportedly being thrown out of a moving taxi has prompted the National Environment Agency (NEA) to launch an investigation.



In a Facebook post on Tuesday (May 28), NEA said that they have established the identity of the taxi driver, who is currently assisting in their investigations.

According to a video posted by ROADS.sg, the incident occurred on May 17, at about 7.47am along Penang road.

Ms Leong, who submitted the video, told ROADS.sg that she worked nearby, so she returned to the location to take a photo of what the driver allegedly threw into the bushes, before disposing of the litter in a bin.



Rubbish that was purportedly thrown out of a moving taxi along Penang Road on May 17, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/ROADS.sg)

"NEA would like to thank the feedback provider for highlighting the incident," said NEA.

"A clean Singapore reflects our collective civic and social values and we would like to encourage more of such public-spirited actions to keep our home clean.

"Feedback can also be channelled to NEA through our Online Feedback Form or myENV mobile application."

On Monday, NEA said a man was fined S$300 for shooting two rubber bands that landed on a public road. According to NEA, the incident occurred on May 23, and the man was issued a ticket for littering.

In another incident on May 16, two men were fined S$300 each for leaving behind their drink cans on a wooden box outside a unit at Woodlands MRT station.