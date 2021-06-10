One month rental fee waiver for 7,000 market stallholders to cushion impact of tighter COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: About 7,000 market stallholders will get the equivalent of one month’s rental waived to help tide them through the COVID-19 Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period, Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor on Thursday (Jun 10).

The waiver will apply to stallholders at markets managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or by its appointed operators.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a Facebook post, Ms Khor said stallholders are feeling the impact of lower footfall during the period of heightened alert, urging the public to support market stalls.

"To help market stallholders tide through this challenging period, we have introduced some support measures," said Dr Khor.

"NEA will waive rental (equivalent to one month) for around 7,000 market stallholders in markets managed by NEA or NEA-appointed operators."



This measure is similar to the rental waiver already announced for cooked food stallholders.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Khor also encouraged stallholders to look into applying for a one-off payout of S$500 under a temporary recovery grant announced in May.

The grant aims to support lower- to middle-income workers - including eligible self-employed workers - who have been financially affected by the recent tightening of COVID-19 measures.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram