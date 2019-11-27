NEA enforcement officer caught on video vaping dismissed

SINGAPORE: A National Environment Agency (NEA) enforcement officer who was filmed vaping has had his contract terminated.



In response to queries from CNA on Wednesday (Nov 27), NEA said that it is aware of an online video which shows an enforcement officer using an electronic vaporiser.



“We investigated the incident immediately and confirmed that the outsourced enforcement officer had indeed used an electronic vaporiser,” NEA added.



NEA said its service provider has removed the officer from the agency's contract.



According to NEA, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has since taken enforcement action. CNA has reached out to HSA for comment.

A video uploaded by Facebook user Sam Sam on Nov 16 showed what appeared to be an NEA enforcement officer sitting outside Golden Mile Complex.

The man, who was filmed from behind, appeared to be using an electronic vaporiser.

In his Facebook post, Sam Sam said that the enforcement officer had just caught members of the public smoking illegally inside the building.

As of Wednesday evening, the post has been shared 3,900 times.