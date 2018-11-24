NEA suspends licence of TungLok Catering at Singapore Expo until further notice

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) has suspended the licence of TungLok Catering at Max Atria @ Singapore Expo until further notice, the agency announced in a suspension notice on Friday (Nov 23).

This is in the interest of public health, said NEA, adding that multiple cases of gastroenteritis - a condition that causes diarrhoea and vomiting - were traced back to the TungLok Group catering arm.

Advertisement

"Together with (the Ministry of Health) and (the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority), NEA is investigating multiple cases of gastroenteritis traced to the consumption of food prepared at TungLok Catering," said the agency.

Gastroenteritis is usually caused by ingesting food or water contaminated by bacteria or viruses.

TungLok Catering's suspension took effect on Friday and will remain in effect until further notice.

All food handlers working at the suspended premises have to re-attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course before resuming work, said the agency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"NEA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times," it said, adding that it would not hesitate to take "firm action" against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.