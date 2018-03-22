NEA urges those burning incense paper during Qing Ming to be considerate

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) reminded those who will be burning incense papers during the Qing Ming Festival to do so in a considerate manner in a public advisory issued on Wednesday (Mar 21).

Qing Ming, or Tomb Sweeping Day, is a traditional Chinese festival where people tend the graves of their departed loved ones. They often burn joss paper and paper models of houses, cars, appliances and other goods as offerings.



"Members of the public are advised to use burners and containers when burning joss paper to help keep the environment clean, minimise fly ash, and reduce fire hazards, and to burn joss paper in small quantities to minimise smoke," NEA said in the advisory.

For residents in housing estates, town councils will be providing bins and containers for their use. Burners have also been made available at the Choa Chu Kang Cemetery and government columbaria at Mandai, Yishun, Mount Vernon and Choa Chu Kang during this period," it added.

NEA also reminded members of the public not to leave any food offerings and litter behind, saying that this could attract rats or result in mosquitoes breeding.



JAMS EXPECTED AT CEMETERIES



The agency said that as with previous years, large crowds are expected at the Choa Chu Kang Cemetery and government columbaria at Mandai, Yishun, Mount Vernon and Choa Chu Kang on Qing Ming, which falls on Apr 5, the Good Friday holiday on Mar 30 and Sundays within the festival period - from Mar 25 to Apr 15.

To minimise traffic congestion, it advised visitors to take public transport. Drivers should follow the directional signs and instructions given by the Traffic Police and traffic wardens, it added.

NEA officers will also be stationed from 6am to 6pm to provide assistance and directions, the authority said.

It highlighted car parks along Old Choa Chu Kang Road and said that temporary car park lots are available at Path 9 Chinese Cemetery during the Qing Ming period. Drivers can also park along the left-hand side of the cemetery paths, NEA said.

Vehicles exceeding 2,500kg unladen weight are not allowed into the Choa Chu Kang Cemetery Complex during the peak periods.



At Mandai Columbarium's Blocks B and C, there will be a temporary closure of some roads and open-air car parks due to ongoing construction works for the development of a new crematorium complex, the authority also said.

To complement existing public bus services, a shuttle bus service will be provided at a fee of S$1.40 per trip between Khatib MRT Station and Mandai Columbarium at 30-min intervals from 7am to 5pm on Mar 23 to 25 and Mar 30 to 31, as well as Apr 1, Apr 7 to 8 and Apr 14 to 15.

Drivers to Mandai Columbarium are encouraged to park their vehicles near Khatib MRT station and use the shuttle bus service.

The basement car park at the crematorium will only be open to visitors attending cremation services, NEA said.

Real-time images of the traffic conditions outside Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium complex from Mar 23 to Apr 15 can be found at http://nealive.tcubeapps.com/.



THIRD-PARTY GRAVE MAINTENANCE SERVICES NOT REGULATED BY NEA

In the advisory, NEA also asked family members to exercise discretion when engaging grave maintenance services offered by individuals or commercial entities at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery.



The authority clarified that its maintenance works at the cemetery involves regular grass-cutting in the common areas, and do not cover the maintenance of carpet grass and flowering plants on the graves or of the monuments and tombstones.

"Members of the public may be approached by freelance gardeners or tombstone contractors offering gardening or tombstone maintenance services at the Choa Chu Kang Cemetery for a fee. These services are not regulated by NEA.

"Next-of-kin who have not made prior private arrangements for such services are advised not to pay anyone who claims to have maintained the graves of their loved ones," it said in the advisory.



Members of the public who encounter freelance gardeners and contractors engaging in any illegal activity such as touting, extortion, harassment and cheating may lodge a police report at the nearest Neighbourhood Police Centre or police post, NEA said. They can also contact the cemetery office at 6793 7428 during office hours or call 1800-CALL NEA (1800-2255 632).

