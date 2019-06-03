Nearly 20 PMDs impounded during 3-day sting

SINGAPORE: Nearly 20 personal mobility devices (PMDs) were impounded during a three-day sting, according to a Facebook post by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Jun 3).

More than 60 active mobility enforcement officers were mobilised during the operation over the weekend at Hougang, Telok Blangah and Tiong Bahru.

A total of 31 offences were detected, LTA said, adding that many of the offences involved non-compliant devices and users riding on the wrong paths.

For example, two users were caught riding devices that weighed about 28kg and 33kg respectively. PMDs cannot weigh more than 20kg.

A PMD user was caught riding a non-compliant device that weighed more than 20kg. (Photo: LTA/Facebook)

Another cyclist was found speeding on a footpath. Speed limit on footpaths for bicycles, PMDs and personal mobility aids are 10kmh, LTA said.

"We also caught some who had falsely declared the details of their e-scooters when they registered their devices," the authority said.

Those who make false declarations during their e-scooter registration can be fined up to S$5,000 and/or jailed up to 12 months, it added.

The government announced last year that it would make the registration of e-scooters mandatory, with owners being able to register their devices with the authorities from Jan 2 this year.

From Jul 1, it will be an offence to "ride or cause another person to ride" an unregistered e-scooter on public paths.

As of Apr 30, more than 70,000 e-scooters have been registered.

Separately, a total of 3,700 active mobility offences were recorded between May 1 last year and Apr 30 this year.



