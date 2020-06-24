Nearly 3kg of drugs seized in CNB raid; 8 Singaporeans arrested

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested eight people and seized nearly 3kg of drugs worth at least S$215,000 during a two-day operation that started on Monday (Jun 22).

The drugs consisted of 2.92kg of heroin and 108g of Ice, CNB said in a news release on Wednesday. This amount is enough to feed the addiction of 1,390 heroin abusers and 60 Ice abusers for a week.

The eight men, all Singaporeans, were arrested at different locations.

CNB officers saw a group of suspected drug offenders late Monday afternoon around Wellington Circle, near Sembawang.

A van intercepted by CNB officers along Simei Avenue, on Jun 22, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

“Two of the suspects, a 49-year-old and a 55-year-old, had arrived in the vicinity in a van,” the agency said, adding that a white car arrived at the location shortly after the van arrived.

A person was then seen alighting the car to hand over a black package to the passenger in the van. CNB officers tailed both groups when they left the site shortly after.

The van was intercepted along Simei Avenue and officers arrested both suspects.

More than 900g of heroin was found inside the van. Another 57g of the drug was found when officers raided the 55-year-old’s Chai Chee Avenue flat, along with 53g of Ice and S$20,155 in cash.

Heroin and Ice seized by CNB officers during a raid on Jun 22, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

The driver and two passengers of the white car – aged between 39 and 49 – have been arrested, CNB said.

Two other men they met with, a 43-year-old and a 50-year-old, have also been detained.

More than 1.9kg of heroin and S$6,460 in cash were found on the 50-year-old man. Officers also raided a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat where he was seen in, and arrested a suspected drug abuser there.

The 43-year-old, together with one of the passengers of the white car, were seen heading to a fifth-floor flat in Boon Lay Drive.

CNB officers forced their way into the flat after the men refused to allow them in. Both suspects were arrested inside the flat, where 23g of heroin and 51g of Ice were found.



Heroin found within unit in vicinity of Ang Mo Kio on Jun 23, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

CNB said it is investigating the drug activities of all arrested suspects.