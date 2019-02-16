Nearly 500 companies adopt tripartite standard for self-employed

SINGAPORE: Nearly 500 companies has adopted the Tripartite Standard for Self-Employed Persons since its launch in March last year, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said on Saturday (Feb 16).



This affects about 30,000 self-employed people working with the 500 companies.

Speaking during a visit to a creative agency, Mrs Teo said the Tripartite Standard for Self-Employed Persons seeks to improve contract terms between the freelancers and their clients by clarifying obligations to avoid disputes.



These disputes “can potentially take up all of the creative professional’s time, and divert their attention from what they really want to do, which is to create," said Mrs Teo.



Minister Teo added that as human creativity becomes more important, there will be a need to understand how these creative professionals work.



“If we look to the future of work, I think a number of features are prominent. For example, we know that human creativity will become even more important. And I think we must also expect that creative professionals will have more important roles to play," she said.



Freelance graphic and fashion designer Joline Lim said the Tripartite Standard gives her and the hirer more confidence on the set of terms and conditions that they will work within.



In addition to media freelancers, the self-employed include occupations such as taxi driving, real estate and financial planning

