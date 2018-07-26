Nearly 6kg of heroin, cannabis found on motorcyclist at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old Malaysian work permit holder was found with nearly 6kg of cannabis and heroin at Tuas Checkpoint on Wednesday (Jul 25) morning.

The man, who arrived in a Malaysian-registered motorcycle, was directed for further checks upon arrival at about 7.35am, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint press release on Thursday.

Advertisement

Officers found 912g of heroin under the seat of the motorcycle and about 986g of cannabis in the front basket of the vehicle.

Another 3.98kg of cannabis were strapped onto different parts of the suspect's body, the release said.

The amount of cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 430 abusers for a week, while 912g of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of more than 700 abusers for the same period, according to the press release.

Investigations by the CNB are ongoing.

Advertisement