Negative COVID-19 test to be required for returning Singaporeans, PRs within 72 hours before departure

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans and permanent residents will soon be required to present a valid negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result within 72 hours before they depart for Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (May 26).

From 11.59pm on May 29, all Singaporeans and permanent residents, except those who have stayed in lower-risk countries and regions in the last 21 days before departure to Singapore, will have to present the negative test result. Only then will they be allowed to board their flight or ferry to Singapore, said MOH.



The lower-risk countries and regions are Australia, Brunei, mainland China, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Macau.



"All travellers will also be required to present their valid COVID-19 PCR test result at the air, sea and land checkpoints when they arrive in Singapore," said MOH.



Those who arrive in Singapore without a valid negative test result may be denied entry, it added. Permanent residents and long-term pass holders who fail to comply may also have their permit or pass cancelled.

Cargo drivers and other accompanying people transporting goods between Singapore and Malaysia will continue to be subjected to an on-arrival antigen rapid test at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints. They will only be allowed to enter Singapore if they receive a negative test result. They will not be required to take a pre-departure PCR test, said MOH.



Since November last year, Singapore has required all long-term pass holders and short-term pass visitors entering Singapore have been required to present a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before their departure to Singapore.



"We had not made this a requirement for Singapore citizens and permanent residents at that time, as we did not want to make it difficult for them to return home quickly, should they be caught unprepared by the rapidly deteriorating pandemic conditions abroad," said MOH.

Currently, Singaporeans and permanent residents will take an on-arrival PCR test before they are put in a dedicated stay-home notice facility.

Travellers from low-risk countries and regions are either required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in lieu of a stay-home notice, or serve a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence with a COVID-19 test administered at the end of the notice.



SEEK MEDICAL TREATMENT BEFORE TRAVELLING

Travellers who test positive on their COVID-19 PCR test should seek appropriate medical care and ensure that they have fully recovered and are non-infectious before travelling to Singapore, said MOH.

"Singaporeans who test positive for COVID-19 while overseas and require urgent medical care in Singapore can still return to Singapore via a medevac flight or other equivalent forms of conveyance," the Health Ministry said.



"The multi-ministry task force has been closely monitoring the global COVID-19 situation, and regularly reviews Singapore’s border measures," added MOH.

"In recent weeks, the global situation has worsened, and we have observed the emergence of new and potentially more infectious variants.

"To manage the risk of imported cases and onward transmission within our community, we will be updating our pre-departure testing requirements."



