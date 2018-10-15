Train service on North-East Line resumes after disruption caused by power fault

SINGAPORE: Train service on the North-East Line has resumed after a power fault caused a service disruption of at least 45 minutes.

There was no train service between Farrer Park and Potong Pasir MRT stations from about 4.15pm on Monday (Oct 15).

Full train services in both directions have resumed, SBS Transit said in a tweet at 4.54pm.

Free bus rides and bridging services were still available at designated bus stops between Farrer Park and Potong Pasir stations.

The disruption lasted about 46 minutes, and was due to a power fault at Farrer Park station, said SBS Transit.



15/10, 4.18pm: No NEL svc btwn Farrer Park NE8 & Potong Pasir NE10 due to power fault. Free bus rides available at affected NEL stations. We are sorry — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) October 15, 2018





