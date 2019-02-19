Train at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station evacuated after passenger's phone emits smoke

SINGAPORE: Passengers were evacuated from a train at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station during peak hour on Tuesday (Feb 19) after smoke was seen coming out of a commuter's mobile phone.

The evacuation was conducted as a "safety precaution" and no fire or injuries were reported, said Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, which runs the North East Line (NEL).

"At about 6.30pm this evening, smoke was seen coming out of a handphone belonging to a passenger who was on board the NEL train at the Dhoby Ghaut station," said Ms Tan.

"The affected train has been routed back to the depot," she added.

Ms Tan also said the Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Police Force Public Transport Security Command were activated as a safety measure.

