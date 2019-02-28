Neuron Mobility charged for providing PMD-sharing services without licence

SINGAPORE: E-scooter sharing operator Neuron Mobility was charged on Thursday (Feb 28) for providing services at public places without a licence or exemption, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release.

A total of 144 Neuron Mobility e-sccoters have been impounded as of Monday as they had been illegally made available for hire at public places, said the authority.

"This was after LTA’s repeated written warnings to Neuron Mobility that it should not make PMDs (personal mobility devices) available for hire without a licence or prior exemption," it added.

LTA had announced last week that Neuron Mobility and another operator, Telepod, would be charged in court.



Telepod was charged on Feb 21, said LTA, adding that it takes a "serious view" of operators which provide such services without approval.



Unlicensed operators can be fined up to S$10,000 and/or jailed for up to six months. They could also receive a further fine of S$500 per day or part of a day during which the offence continues after conviction.



Telepod and Neuron Mobility were among the first shared e-scooter players in Singapore when they launched in 2017.



They are also among 10 operators who confirmed with Channel NewsAsia ahead of a Feb 11 deadline their intention to apply for a licence to operate in public areas in Singapore.

