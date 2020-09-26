New central green corridor connecting East Coast Park and Changi Beach Park to be created: Heng Swee Keat

SINGAPORE: A central green corridor connecting East Coast Park and Changi Beach Park will be created as part of plans to “further transform” the eastern part of Singapore, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Saturday (Sep 26).

This new route will run along New Upper Changi Road and Loyang Way. A network of community corridors will also be built to link the central green corridor to other parks and gardens, said Mr Heng.

There are also plans to introduce cycling paths throughout the entire 15km route.

An illustration of the central green corridor and community corridors in East Coast (Photo: NParks)

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more Singaporeans have taken to our nature reserves and parks. We have seen a significant increase in visitorship. As we emerge from this crisis, we must continue to grow, and even accelerate, our greening efforts,” said Mr Heng.

“We are working to transform Singapore into a ‘City in Nature’, where we will redouble efforts to integrate nature into our urban environment and intensify nature in our city.”

The community corridors will have lush greenery for a “cooler and more comfortable” experience for pedestrians and cyclists, said Mr Heng, who is a Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC. A variety of native trees and shrubs will be planted to resemble the look and feel of natural forests along these corridors.

Known as Nature Ways, these corridors will also connect pockets of green space and enhance their overall biodiversity.

Artist’s impression of future Nature Way along Upper Changi Rd East. (Photo: NParks)

There are currently 34 Nature Ways in Singapore, stretching 130km in total. Over the next 10 years, National Parks Board (NParks) hopes to create 300km of Nature Ways, and to make every road a Nature Way in the long-term.

NParks will be engaging the community on these plans and will work with residents to develop programmes for these green spaces.

New nature-based amenities will also be built and connected to the network of corridors, Mr Heng said. These include more community gardens, more therapeutic gardens in parks, and nature play gardens for children, said Mr Heng, who visited Pulau Ubin on Saturday with Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

The visit by Mr Heng and Mr Lee marked the 9th edition of Ubin Day, which was first held in 2002. Ubin Day aims to celebrate the rich heritage of the island, with its associated activities shifted online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

