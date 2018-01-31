New board members appointed to EDB

SINGAPORE: Four new board members will be appointed to the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) on Feb 1, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Wednesday (Jan 31).

The new members are: SATS president and CEO Alexander Charles Hungate, Procter & Gamble president for Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa Suranjan Magesvaran, General Electric president and CEO for Asia Pacific Wouter Van Wersch, and ExxoMobil Asia-Pacific chairman and managing director Gan Seow Kee.

Two other board members will be reappointed: Ms Tan Gee Keow, deputy secretary for Strategy Group under the Prime Minister’s Office, and Mr Patrick Tay Teck Guan, assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress.

Four board members will also step down upon the completion of their term: Mr Jean-Luc Butel, president of K8 Global, Mr Stefan Doboczky, Lenzing AG chairman, Mr Arunjai Mittal, former board member of Infineon Technologies, and Dr Detlef Andreas Trefzger, CEO of Kuehne+Nagel International AG.

