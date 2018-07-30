New centre to help companies develop workplace trainers

SINGAPORE: A new centre that helps companies develop workplace trainers was launched on Monday (Jul 30).

Called the National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning (NACE), its chief purpose is to help local companies create their own pool of certified instructors.

Led by Nanyang Polytechnic and supported by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), the centre is a collaboration with the Swiss Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training and the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

The centre will map out competency requirements and establish on-the-job training structures, or specific skills training or management development programmes for firms.

Speaking during a visit to fashion brand Charles & Keith - one of the early adopters of the programme - Education Minister Ong Ye Kung highlighted the importance of the new centre.

“Employers training their own workers is the most important pillar of lifelong learning. After the formal education system, learning on the job takes over as the most important avenue for skills and knowledge upgrading,” he said.

“It is in the interest of employers to train their workers to help them perform; as it is in the interest of employees to learn and do well.”

SSG provides grants that can help to defray up to 90 per cent of the training costs.

Such funds are available to help companies as many do not have the “ability or bandwidth” to do it, Mr Ong said.

Under the programme, certified trainers in participating companies can also continue to upgrade themselves to become Specialist and Master Trainers, with internationally recognised certification.

