New certification scheme for engineers skilled in improving energy efficiency

SINGAPORE: A new scheme that will certify engineers to carry out energy efficiency assessments was launched by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Institution of Engineers (IES) on Thursday (11 Oct).

This comes after the Energy Conservation Act was enhanced in March 2017 to make it mandatory for large industrial emitters to report greenhouse gas emissions from 2021.

Advertisement

The Energy Efficiency Opportunities (EEO) Assessor certification scheme will qualify engineers to assess the energy performance of their facilities and processes, and identify opportunities for energy efficiency improvement opportunities.

Prospective EEO assessors will be evaluated by a panel of qualified professionals, appointed by NEA and IES, from industry, academia and the public sector. The panel will assess the applicants' competencies and experience to lead and conduct energy efficiency opportunities assessments.

Speaking at the launch of the EEO Assessor certification scheme, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor said improving industrial energy efficiency can help to combat climate change and build energy resilience.

"Singapore imports all of our energy and we are exposed to volatility in the global energy market," said Dr Khor, stressing that it was important to manage energy consumption efficiently and prudently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently, the industrial sector accounts for about 60 per cent of Singapore's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the NEA.