More healthcare subsidies from November with new CHAS Green cards

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans with chronic conditions will receive subsidies for outpatient care from November with the new CHAS Green card, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Nov 1).

As of mid-October, more than 100,000 Singaporeans have received their Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Green card, MOH said in a press release.



With the cards, annual subsidies of up to S$160 for the treatment of selected chronic conditions, such as diabetes and dementia, are available to Singaporeans with household incomes of more than S$2,000.



Those with households incomes lower than S$2,000 are already covered by CHAS Blue and Orange cards, and their benefits have also been enhanced.

Holders of both types of cards will enjoy additional chronic subsidies of up to S$20 annually, while CHAS Orange cardholders will also get subsidies for common illnesses of up to $10 per visit to CHAS clinics.



CHAS Blue cards are for Singaporeans with household incomes of S$1,200 and below while Orange card holders have household incomes of S$1,201 to S$2,000.

"With the enhancements, we expect the payouts for CHAS subsidies to increase to S$200 million a year, up from the S$152 million in 2018," said MOH.

Source: Ministry of Health and Ministry of Communications and Information

MORE SUBSIDIES FOR MERDEKA GENERATION

Mederka Generation (MG) seniors can receive additional subsidies for outpatient care at polyclinics, public specialist outpatient clinics and CHAS clinics from Friday.



The seniors, who were born in the 1950s, will get an additional 25 per cent off their bills on top of existing Government subsidies.

At CHAS clinics, they will enjoy special subsidies of up to S$23.50 per visit for common illnesses, S$520 in annual chronic subsidies and up to S$261.50 per procedure for selected dental procedures.

All eligible MG seniors will also pay S$2 for screenings recommended under the Screen for Life programme, compared to up to S$5 currently.

They will receive an additional CareShield Life participation incentive of S$1,500 if they sign up for CareShield Life between 2021 and 2023.

"This is on top of the S$2,500 participation incentive for other Singapore citizens born in 1979 or earlier. This means that all MG seniors who join CareShield Life will receive participation incentives totalling $4,000 each," MOH explained.

To increase accessibility to the scheme and improve patient convenience, MOH has also simplified the CHAS application process. Singaporeans are now able to submit their CHAS application online.

