New courses to be launched in community health nursing, rehabilitation care

SINGAPORE: Nurses with a nursing degree and a year of working experience in a community setting will be able to take a new part-time graduate diploma later this year which will enhance their skills.



They may either take up the full Graduate Diploma in Community Health Nursing programme or certain modules, such as such as clinical decision-making, chronic disease management and community health practice.



The Alice Lee School of Nursing Study at the National University of Singapore will launch the course, with an initial intake of 15 to 20 students.



Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor unveiled the launch of the course during her ministry’s Committee of Supply debate on Wednesday (Mar 7).



“The part-time graduate diploma programme is designed to deepen the skills and knowledge of nurses in managing national health needs in the community,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.



The spokesperson added that the modules can be stacked up towards a graduate diploma, and that students can take between two and five years to attain the diploma, as they continue to work.

"The new programme will allow nurses greater flexibility in pursuing part-time study while continuing to work," Dr Khor said.



NEW COURSE FOR ITE GRADUATES FROM THREE COURSES



Dr Khor also outlined another course targeted at fresh Institute of Technical Education graduates that will start in April this year.

The Work-Learn Technical Diploma in Rehabilitation Care will be open to graduates who have attained NITEC in Community Care & Social Sciences, NITEC in Nursing and Higher NITEC in Paramedic & Emergency Care.



The course will be open to graduates who are interested to pursue a career in therapy support as well as in-service therapy assistants looking to upskill themselves further.



“Upon completion of the two-and-a-half-year programme, the graduates can look forward to taking on larger roles to provide rehabilitation care to seniors, and progressing in their careers as senior therapy assistants,” MOH said.



Therapy assistants support therapists in the provision of rehabilitation care to clients. The work involves conducting activities, monitoring their progress, and ensuring safety during rehabilitation.

"The new apprenticeship-based diploma, where a majority of the training is conducted in partnership with the employers, allows newly hired and in-service therapy assistants to take on larger roles to provide rehabilitation care to seniors, and progression in their careers as senior therapy assistants," Dr Khor said.



Nur Haziqah Johah, 21, who has signed up for the technical diploma, said she will appreciate the hands-on experience. After a six-month training programme, she will have to attend lessons just one day in the week, with the rest spent working.



"It's something new, getting to work while studying. It will help me get used to a working environment and gain experience," she said.

