218 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including 2 community cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore confirmed 218 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Jun 20), bringing the country's total to 41,833.

Two are community cases, both work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The remaining cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.

More information on the cases will be announced on Saturday night, the ministry said.







A prison inmate on a social visit pass was among the 142 new cases announced on Friday.

The 21-year-old Sri Lankan man arrived in Singapore before the implementation of border measures, MOH said. He had been segregated from the general inmate population since his admission to Changi Prison on Jun 6.



The inmate has no links to four earlier COVID-19 cases at Changi Prison, the ministry added.

On Friday, shops and food and beverage outlets across Singapore welcomed customers as Phase 2 of the post-"circuit breaker" reopening began.



Long queues were seen at the entrances of malls and some shops in Orchard Road. Many restaurants were also filled, with diners eager to have a meal outside their homes for the first time in more than two months.



Sports facilities, playgrounds and beaches also reopened on Friday. Other public facilities like libraries, museums, barbecue pits and camping sites will progressively open later.



