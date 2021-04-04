10 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (Apr 4), all imported, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



All the cases were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, MOH said.











MORE EMPLOYEES MAY RETURN TO THE WORKPLACE FROM APR 5

From Monday, more employees may return to the workplace and split team arrangements will no longer be mandatory as Singapore eases some COVID-19 measures.

Co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong announced last week that Singapore will shift from working-from-home as a default mode to a more “flexible and hybrid way” of working.

Up to 75 per cent of employees can now be at the workplace at any one time, up from the current 50 per cent. The current cap on the time an employee spends at the workplace will also be lifted.



Companies are encouraged to stagger start times for employees and implement flexible working hours, said Mr Wong, adding that safe management measures must still be adhered to.



As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,478 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities from the disease.



