10 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Mar 10), all imported infections.

All of the imported cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No new locally transmitted infections were reported in the community or in migrant worker dormitories. This is the fourth consecutive day where there have been no locally transmitted cases.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, said the ministry.







Malaysian cargo drivers eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Singapore will be selected based on the frequency of their travel between the two countries, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) told CNA on Tuesday.

"The vaccination is voluntary and the cost of the vaccination will be borne by the Singapore Government," said MTI.

Cargo drivers perform an essential service to ensure the undisrupted flow of goods between Malaysia and Singapore, it added.

"As they carry out their deliveries in Singapore and have high touchpoints with the local communities in both countries, the vaccinations will provide an additional layer of protection against COVID-19," said the ministry.

MOH on Monday announced the move to offer COVID-19 vaccinations later this month to selected cargo drivers and accompanying personnel who enter the country from Malaysia on a regular basis.

Those who are not vaccinated may continue to enter Singapore, subject to infection control measures such as on-arrival testing and safe management measures.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,062 COVID-19 cases.

