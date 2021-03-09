6 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported six new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Mar 9), all of which were imported.

All of the cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No new locally transmitted infections were reported in the community or in migrant worker dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said the ministry.







Singapore will bring forward COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 60 to 69, with those in this age group to receive letters inviting them to register their appointments in the next few days, MOH said on Monday.

The ministry said it was able to bring forward the vaccination as more vaccine supplies have arrived. This age group was initially scheduled to start vaccinations from around the end of March.

MOH said vaccinations will also be offered to more essential workers involved in critical functions, such as postmen and delivery staff members, news reporters, bank employees in critical banking and financial systems operations.

Vaccinations will also be progressively offered to those who work in hawker centres and markets, the food delivery industry, educators and staff members who come into prolonged contact with children and youth.

More than 150,000 teachers and other workers in the education sector will be offered COVID-19 vaccinations from Wednesday.

Singapore will also start vaccinating migrant workers, starting with 10,000 people living in the country's five largest dormitories.

Selected cargo drivers and accompanying personnel who enter Singapore from Malaysia on a regular basis will also be offered the jabs later this month, said MOH.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,052 COVID-19 cases.

