87 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 13 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Aug 23), with 13 imported infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.



The sole community case reported on Sunday is a work pass holder, MOH said.

This takes the national tally to 56,353.



The imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

The ministry said it will announce more details on Sunday night.







On Saturday, a new COVID-19 cluster was reported at Singapore's biggest purpose-built dormitory, about a month after it was declared to be "fully cleared" of the coronavirus.



Two of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Saturday were linked to 55 previous cases to form a new cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge dormitory at 500 Old Choa Chu Kang Road, MOH said.



The cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge was among the largest in Singapore before the dormitory was declared cleared of COVID-19 by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Jul 21.

MOH closed the cluster on Jul 18.



