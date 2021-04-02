43 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Forty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Friday (Apr 2), all imported infections.

This is the highest daily count of new cases since Jan 30, when 58 new infections were reported.



All the cases were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No locally transmitted cases were reported for the second consecutive day.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.













Foreign worker levies will be waived for all S Pass and work permit holders, including maids, during their stay-home notice periods from January to September, the Manpower Ministry said on Thursday.



"This is to help employers manage the increased costs associated with the Government's updated measures to reduce the risk of importing COVID-19 into the community," said the ministry.



Since January, the Government has put in place additional border measures including limiting entry approvals for work pass holders and requiring newly arrived S Pass and work permit holders to undergo on-arrival COVID-19 testing and serve stay-home notices.



As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,450 COVID-19 cases.



