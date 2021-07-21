179 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 130 linked to Jurong Fishery Port cluster

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 179 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Jul 21), with 130 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and eight belonging to the KTV lounges cluster.



The are now 451 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster, making it the largest active cluster in the country.

A total of 215 cases have been linked to the KTV cluster.

Among the new cases announced on Wednesday, 149 are linked to previous infections, with 80 already placed in quarantine and 69 detected through surveillance testing.

The remaining 30 infections were not linked to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Four of the new cases were seniors above 70 years old who were not vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also two imported infections, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Both developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

The Health Ministry will provide further updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Wednesday evening.



In total, there were 181 new cases of COVID-19 in Singapore on Wednesday.

RETURN TO PHASE 2 (HEIGHTENED ALERT)

Dining-in will be suspended and group sizes for social gatherings will be reduced to two people from Thursday as Singapore returns to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) to combat the rise in local COVID-19 cases.

The measures will be in effect until Aug 18 and will supersede the measures that were introduced on Monday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on Tuesday.

The Government will review the measures in two weeks and adjust them based on the situation then, the ministry added.

The President's Office on Wednesday announced that the Istana open house event scheduled for Aug 1 will be postponed to a later date, after the announcement of Singapore's return to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 63,621 COVID-19 cases.



