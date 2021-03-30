26 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (Mar 30), all imported infections.

All the cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No locally transmitted cases were reported for a third consecutive day.



Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.









SINGAPORE STUDYING TRAVEL BUBBLE WITH HONG KONG



Singapore is studying a proposal from Hong Kong to reopen borders safely, said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday.

"We are very happy that Hong Kong has in recent weeks kept the pandemic under good control. This is a very positive development," Mr Ong said in a statement.



"We have received a proposal from Hong Kong to reopen borders safely. We are studying it and will be responding to Hong Kong shortly."

Singapore and Hong Kong were scheduled to launch an air travel bubble in November last year, but it was deferred after Hong Kong saw a surge in COVID-19 cases.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said this month he hoped Singapore would start reopening its borders by the end of the year as more countries ramp up vaccination drives against COVID-19.



"Hopefully by the end of this year or next year, the doors can start to open, if not earlier," he said.



As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,347 COVID-19 cases.

