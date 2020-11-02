Singapore reports 1 new COVID-19 case, lowest daily figure since Feb 25

SINGAPORE: One new COVID-19 case was reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Nov 2), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The new case was imported and placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

There were no new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, said the health ministry. This is the third consecutive day of no new locally transmitted coronavirus infections in Singapore.

The new infection brings Singapore's total COVID-19 cases to 58,020.

This is the lowest daily figure of new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore since Feb 25.

More details will be released on Monday night, MOH said.

10 MOSQUES TO GRADUALLY INCREASE NUMBER OF WORSHIPPERS

Ten mosques in Singapore will gradually increase the number of worshippers to 250 each session by the end of the year as part of a trial.

The selected mosques will offer three prayer zones of 50 people each from Nov 13 and progressively increase the spaces to 250 congregants in total, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Sunday.

This comes after the Government announced in September it is progressively easing measures for religious activities and services.

Those attending the prayers must use the TraceTogether app or token for SafeEntry check-ins.

