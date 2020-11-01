4 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (Nov 1), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

All four cases were imported, and all were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

No new cases were found in the community and in foreign workers' dormitories.

The new infections bring Singapore's total COVID-19 cases to 58,019.

Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, said the ministry.













QUICK BUILD DORMITORIES READY TO HOUSE MIGRANT WORKERS

As part of efforts by the Government to improve living standards in migrant worker housing, a total of 8,000 migrant workers will be housed in seven new Quick Build Dormitories (QBDs).

The newly built dormitories will pilot some new standards to make dormitory living more resilient to public health risks like COVID-19.



The latest facilities, which are located at Kranji, Admiralty and Choa Chu Kang, began operations about a month ago.



Eight more QBDs will be ready by the second half of next year, bringing the total capacity to 25,000, according to the National Development Ministry.



