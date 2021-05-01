New COVID-19 cluster linked to cleaner working at a community care facility in Tuas South

SINGAPORE: A new COVID-19 cluster linked to a cleaner working at a community care facility has been reported in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Apr 30).

The cleaner, identified as Case 62553, is a 39-year-old Vietnamese woman who works as a cleaner deployed at a community care facility at Tuas South, said MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Case 62553 is one of the 16 new community cases reported in Singapore on Thursday and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Apr 28.

Two of the nine new community cases in Singapore reported on Friday are linked to the cluster - a 41-year-old man who works as a sales assistant and a 26-year-old woman who works as a cleaner.

The woman, identified as Case 62638, is a permanent resident who works as a cleaner employed by Exceltec Property Management. She is deployed at a community care facility at Tuas South and is a colleague of Case 62553.



The 26-year-old woman dons full personal protection equipment at work, including an N95 mask, face shield, gown and gloves, said MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman developed a cough and sore throat on Apr 28. As she was identified as a close contact of Case 62553, she was contacted by MOH on Apr 28 and placed under quarantine. She was also tested for COVID-19 on the same day.

Her test result came back positive for COVID-19 infection on Apr 29 and she was taken to Alexandra Hospital. Her serology test is negative.



The man, identified as Case 62629, is a household contact of the Singapore permanent resident.

Advertisement

The Malaysian national works as a sales assistant at the New Odense(s) Confectionery & Bakery in Woodlands North Plaza.

He developed a fever and cough on Apr 28 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic, where he was tested for COVID-19.

As the man was identified as a close contact of Case 62553, he was contacted by MOH on the same day and placed under quarantine. He reported his symptoms and was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. His test result came back positive for COVID-19 infection the next day.



His serology test result is also negative.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,145 cases and 30 fatalities.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram