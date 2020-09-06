New COVID-19 clusters detected at 3 dormitories that were previously cleared of the disease

SINGAPORE: New COVID-19 clusters were identified on Sunday (Sep 6) at three migrant worker dormitories that were previously cleared of the coronavirus, with a community case being linked to one of the clusters.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported on Sunday that new clusters have emerged at Cassia @ Penjuru at 15 Penjuru Walk, CDPL Tuas Dormitory at 6 Tuas South Street 15 and Kranji Lodge 1 at 12 Kranji Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All three dormitories had been gazetted as isolation areas in April under the Infectious Diseases Act before they were declared free of COVID-19 last month.

Of the 40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore on Sunday, 23 cases were living in dormitories.



One of the four community cases, a 34-year-old Indian national, was linked to the new CDPL Tuas Dormitory cluster. He was detected as part of MOH's rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories.



Advertisement

Advertisement

NEW CLUSTERS

Seven of the newly confirmed cases were linked to 10 previous cases to form the new cluster at CDPL Tuas Dormitory, which was declared cleared of COVID-19 on Aug 10.

Before the cluster was closed, more than 2,000 infections were linked to it, which made it one of the biggest COVID-19 clusters in Singapore.

Thirteen earlier confirmed cases were linked to form the new cluster at Cassia @ Penjuru. The dormitory was declared cleared of COVID-19 on Aug 10. Before the cluster was closed, it had more than 1,900 cases linked to it.



Five earlier confirmed cases have been linked to form the new cluster at Kranji Lodge 1. The dormitory was linked to more than 670 cases before it was declared cleared of COVID-19 on Aug 8.

All foreign workers dormitories were declared cleared of COVID-19 by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Aug 19, including standalone blocks in purpose-built dormitories serving as isolation or quarantine facilities.

But in recent weeks new COVID-19 clusters have been identified at dormitories previously cleared of the disease.

New clusters have also been reported at Sungei Tengah Lodge, Homestay Lodge, Tuas View Dormitory, Changi Lodge 2, North Coast Lodge, Toh Guan Dormitory, Cochrane Lodge 2, Westlite Toh Guan, Blue Stars Dormitory, Cochrane Lodge 1, Mandai Lodge 1 and Tuas South Dormitory.

Workers who are staying in dormitories and those in the construction, marine and process sectors, as well as those going into the work sites, are required to undergo rostered routine testing every 14 days.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram