162 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 87 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 162 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday (Jul 22), including 87 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and five to the cluster in KTV lounges.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were a total of 541 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster, while 220 have been linked to the KTV lounges cluster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 110 infections were linked to previous cases, with 59 already placed on quarantine and 51 detected through surveillance testing.

The remaining 52 infections were not linked to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Six cases were people above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

In total, Singapore reported 170 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ministry said it would provide further updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Thursday night.













Advertisement

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday said Singapore's return to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures was due to the growing cluster at Jurong Fishery Port, and not the KTV cluster.

In a Facebook post, he said he had received queries on why there was a need to tighten measures "when we plan to live with COVID-19".

As fishmongers and stall assistants who got infected at the port went to work at various markets around the island, this seeded many more cases in the community, he said.

Mr Ong added that markets are frequented by the elderly, many of whom have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We are at risk of an uncontrollable rise in cases, which could potentially result in many severe illnesses or even deaths," he said. "So we need to preemptively tighten up social activities."

Singapore returned to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) restrictions on Thursday, with dining-in at F&B outlets suspended and social gatherings limited to two people. The restrictions will last until Aug 18.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 63,791 COVID-19 cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram