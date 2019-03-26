New cycling paths, links to city from Geylang and Queenstown planned

SINGAPORE: Over the next five years, Singapore's cycling infrastructure will be expanded with new cycling path networks in Woodlands, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang and Queenstown, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (Mar 26).



Woodlands will have one of the largest intra-town cycling networks, with about 20km added to its existing paths and the Park Connector Network (PCN), LTA said.

Advertisement

The new paths will connect residents between four MRT stations: Marsiling, Woodlands and Admiralty MRT stations on the North-South Line, and Woodlands South station on the upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line. Accessibility between key amenities and industrial estates will also be enhanced.



The new cycling paths in Woodlands will connect four MRT stations. (Graphic: Land Transport Authority)

A 7km cycling network will be built in Toa Payoh, LTA said. Residents will enjoy "greater connectivity" between their homes and the Toa Payoh town centre, Braddell and Toa Payoh MRT stations.

Bus stops in the area will be retrofitted to better accommodate cyclists and pedestrians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents will enjoy greater connectivity between their homes and key amenities in Toa Payoh. (Graphic: Land Transport Authority)

Choa Chu Kang's cycling network will be expanded by 12km, LTA said.

The authority is conducting a study on widening the footpath along Choa Chu Kang West Flyover to a 2.5m wide shared path, which will connect the town to Yew Tee, currently separated by the Kranji Expressway.

An additional 12km of cycling paths will be added to Choa Chu Kang’s cycling network. (Graphic: Land Transport Authority)

LTA added that new cycling paths in Geylang (150m long) and Queenstown (2.3km long) will be connected to existing PCNs, allowing residents in the areas to ride directly into the city.

New cycling paths in Geylang will allow resident to ride directly to the city centre. (Graphic: Land Transport Authority)

New cycling paths in Queenstown will allow residents to ride directly to the city centre. (Graphic: Land Transport Authority)

All cycling paths currently planned are preliminary and subject to feasibility studies, the authority said. It will continue to work with the relevant agencies to ensure a cycling path network in every HDB town by 2030.

The authority said in a news release it would call for tenders to build the paths later this year.



The LTA will also call for a design consultancy tender to look into improving walking and active mobility connectivity within Jurong Lake District and its neighbouring towns.

