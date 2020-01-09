22 new dengue clusters emerge across Singapore over two days

SINGAPORE: Twenty-two new dengue clusters have emerged across Singapore over two days, bringing the total number of active clusters to 108 as of Wednesday (Jan 8).

According to data by the National Environment Agency (NEA), the number of clusters increased by 25 per cent from Monday, when 86 clusters were reported.



Pasir Ris currently has the biggest cluster with more than 150 people infected, and a third of the cases are located in Riverina View and Riverina Crescent.



Other big clusters include two areas in Yio Chu Kang, one with 134 cases and one with 129.

In the first week of the year, 313 cases of dengue were reported. This was the second straight week that the number of dengue cases has risen after five consecutive weeks of decline.



With more homes being decorated with ornamental plants for the upcoming Chinese New Year, NEA on its website urged homeowners to prevent mosquitos from breeding in the pots or on the soil.

"Homeowners doing spring cleaning are also reminded to properly dispose of any refuse, including large furniture or household items, to avoid the discarded materials from becoming unintentional mosquito breeding habitats," said the agency.



Last September, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said in Parliament that the surge in dengue cases in 2019 was due to an increase in mosquito population, warmer weather, as well as lower herd immunity.

